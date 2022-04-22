Barclays Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

