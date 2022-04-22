Barclays Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $67.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.84.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $351,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 237.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

