Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Down 5.3%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 43,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,207,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.