Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.83. 43,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,207,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.4% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

