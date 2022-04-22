BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BayCom stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,841. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.28%. Equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

