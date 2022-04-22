Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.