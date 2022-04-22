BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

