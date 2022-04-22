Beacon Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $655,576.66 and $35,093.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

