Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 434,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

