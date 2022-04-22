Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMM remained flat at $$25.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.