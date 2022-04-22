Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,333,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

