Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

