Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

