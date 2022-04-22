Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 122,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $59.39.
