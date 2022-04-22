Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,429,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH traded down $9.90 on Friday, hitting $277.07. 613,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,480. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

