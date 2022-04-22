Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,034,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

