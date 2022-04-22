Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

