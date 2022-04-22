Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 694,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

