Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 312,196 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 29,985,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,675,371. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

