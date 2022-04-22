Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 110,639 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

