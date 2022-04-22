Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.79. 1,027,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,954. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.