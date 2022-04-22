Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.11. 3,970,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,347. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

