Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,214 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Spire worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Shares of SR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 244,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

