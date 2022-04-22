Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.02. 2,246,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,366. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84.

