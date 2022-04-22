Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.15. 3,947,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

