Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 2,406,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,133. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last ninety days.

Toast Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.