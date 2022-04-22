Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.25. 21,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,748. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

