Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $534.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $535.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.