Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 371,636 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,060. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

