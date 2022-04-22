Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0078

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $313,291.11 and approximately $57,470.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00104221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

