Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

