BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $14.81 million and $13.16 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

