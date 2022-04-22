Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.80) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

Get JTC alerts:

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 765 ($9.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 792.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 813.67.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

About JTC (Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.