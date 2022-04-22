Berenberg Bank Reiterates €91.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €91.00 ($97.85) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €59.06 ($63.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.39. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.