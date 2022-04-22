Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.36 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 16,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

