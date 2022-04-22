BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.48

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $41,922.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.74 or 0.07448934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.88 or 0.99980369 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

