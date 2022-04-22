BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 1,409 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Greene County Bancorp worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

GCBC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

