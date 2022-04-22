BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 14,649 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCBP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 183,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,070. The company has a market cap of $344.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.52. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

