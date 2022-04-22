BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Bank makes up about 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Bank has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

