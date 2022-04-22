BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 39,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,550. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

