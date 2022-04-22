BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.78 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

