BHZ Capital Management LP Has $471,000 Stock Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of CB Financial Services worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CBFV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

