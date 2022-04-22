BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TRST stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 61,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

