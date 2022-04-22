BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $5.04 Million in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Primis Financial accounts for 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and have sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.