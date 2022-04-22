BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 1,409 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Greene County Bancorp worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $49.69. 11,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.35. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

