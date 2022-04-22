BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,500 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.30. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.