BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 516 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

