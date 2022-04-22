BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 589 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 13,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.