BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 651 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.98. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,425. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.