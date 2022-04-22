Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 3.5%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.29 and last traded at $106.29. 12,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 631,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

